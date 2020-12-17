'We need this hope': Auburn church adds social distance to drive-thru Nativity

To keep those patrons safe, Mindek said, the church will make the Nativity's audio available on an app and provide instructions when they arrive. That way they can listen without rolling down their windows. The church will also maintain social distance while delivering its ornaments by sliding them through a 6-foot box, and all 30 volunteers will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms beforehand.

The event traditionally involves twice that many people, Mindek said, and takes place for three hours instead of two. Both changes are due to the pandemic, as is the absence of the angel choir this year.

The Nativity scene itself will also be less intimate, she added.

"That's OK," she said. "The shepherds were probably 6 feet apart anyways."

One part of "Journey to Bethlehem" that won't be different is the animals. As always, it will feature two alpacas, six sheep, two horses, three goats and a calf, most of which come from local farms. There will also be three 10-foot wooden camels, atop which teenage volunteers will portray the three kings riding through the night during the first Christmas.

Mindek stressed that the event, which lasts about 10 minutes, is free and open to the public. Donations will be politely declined as well.