'We need this hope': Auburn church adds social distance to drive-thru Nativity

Auburn Alliance Church has been giving handmade Christmas ornaments containing a Bible verse to patrons of its drive-thru Nativity, "Journey to Bethlehem," for years.
This year, though, event director Becky Mindek chose the verse carefully: Hebrews 6:19, which says, "We have this hope as an anchor for the soul, firm and secure."
The ornament is shaped like an anchor. And if people need anything during the COVID-19 pandemic, Mindek told The Citizen on Wednesday, it's hope.
"We thought that with everything else canceled, we need this hope for our community," she said. "That's why we decided to do this, to give our community hope."
The church likewise hopes Saturday's eighth annual "Journey to Bethlehem" draws more cars to its parking lot than the usual 100-200 since it's one of the few holiday events still happening this season.
To keep those patrons safe, Mindek said, the church will make the Nativity's audio available on an app and provide instructions when they arrive. That way they can listen without rolling down their windows. The church will also maintain social distance while delivering its ornaments by sliding them through a 6-foot box, and all 30 volunteers will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms beforehand.
The event traditionally involves twice that many people, Mindek said, and takes place for three hours instead of two. Both changes are due to the pandemic, as is the absence of the angel choir this year.
The Nativity scene itself will also be less intimate, she added.
"That's OK," she said. "The shepherds were probably 6 feet apart anyways."
One part of "Journey to Bethlehem" that won't be different is the animals. As always, it will feature two alpacas, six sheep, two horses, three goats and a calf, most of which come from local farms. There will also be three 10-foot wooden camels, atop which teenage volunteers will portray the three kings riding through the night during the first Christmas.
Mindek stressed that the event, which lasts about 10 minutes, is free and open to the public. Donations will be politely declined as well.
This year, she continued, being able to present the event to patrons is more than enough.
"2020 has made us see things differently," she said. "Hopefully this depiction of the first Christmas will give people a new vision of Christmas, too."
Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.
