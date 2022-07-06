Weedsport brewery site of historic Erie Canal cycling tour

Lunkenheimer Craft Brewing Co. in Weedsport will be the beginning and end point of an Erie Canal cycling event Thursday.

Beers, Bikes and Barges will take participants on an hour-long tour of the historic canal in Cayuga County. Several destinations will be highlighted, including the locks in Port Byron.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 7, at the brewery, 8931 N. Seneca St., Weedsport. Lunkenheimer recently added several beer awards to its collection, including the prestigious Governor's Excelsior Craft Beer Cup for the best overall beer of the New York State Craft Beer Competition. The brewery won the cup for its Woodruff Berliner Style Weisse.

Participants will be treated to a beer at Lunkenheimer as part of the event, which is also hosted by the Canal Society of New York, Cayuga Museum of History & Art and Erie Canal Museum.

Registration for the event is $20.

For more information, visit eriecanalmuseum.org or facebook.com/lunkenheimercraftbrewingcompany.