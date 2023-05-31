Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Weedsport Fire Department will host its annual Field Days, featuring rides, live music and more, this week.

The event begins at noon Thursday, June 1, with lunch at the field at Route 31 and Towpath Road in the village. Rides by Towpath Rides will open at 6 p.m., and a Community Parade will take place at 6:30 p.m. DJ Piper will provide music.

The field will reopen at noon Friday, June 2, with lunch. Rides will open at 6 p.m., followed by a Grand Parade at 7 p.m., a department auxiliary cake booth at 8 p.m. and live music by John Rogalia at 8:30 p.m.

At noon Saturday, June 3, the field will open for the finale. There will be a chicken barbecue, an auxiliary cake booth, music by DJ Piper, rides from noon to 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. to close, a horseshoe tournament at 1 p.m. and music by No Filter at 8 p.m. The field will close at midnight.

Ride wristbands and ticket strips are available in advance for $15 and $5, respectively, at the village office, Shurfine and the Pit Stop in the village. Mega bands for Saturday only, giving access to rides both that afternoon and evening, will be available that day for $30. Advance sales end at 4 p.m. Thursday, June 1; afterward, sales will be available at the field.

A village tradition the first weekend of June, the Field Days have taken place since at least the 1930s.

For more information, visit facebook.com/weedsportfiredept.