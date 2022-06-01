 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Weedsport Fireman's Field Days returning with rides, music, more

Field days

A traditional rite of the beginning of summer, the annual Firemen's Field Days in Weedsport draws a crowd in 2015.

 Glenn Gaston, Special to The Citizen

The Weedsport Fire Department will host its annual Fireman's Field Days once again this year after canceling it twice due to COVID-19.

The spring event, a tradition since at least the 1930s, will return Thursday, June 2, through Saturday, June 4, at the festival grounds on Route 31 and Towpath Road in the village of Weedsport.

Thursday and Friday will begin with lunch at noon and rides at 6 p.m. There will be a children's parade beginning at the elementary school at 6 p.m. Thursday, followed by music by DJ Piper.

On Friday, there will be a grand parade starting at the high school and proceeding through downtown at 7 p.m., followed by music by Chasing Neon at 8 p.m.

Saturday will begin with a 5K run at 10 a.m., followed by a chicken barbecue, music by DJ Piper and the opening of the auxiliary cake booth at noon, a ride matinee from 1 to 5 p.m., a horseshoe tournament at 1 p.m., rides again at 6 p.m. and music by Jon Rogalia at 8 p.m. The field will close for the year at midnight.

Rides are provided by Wheelock Rides. Ticket strips are $5 and wristbands are $15 in advance or $20 at the gate. They can be purchased in advance at the village office, Shurfine and Pitstop.

For more information, visit facebook.com/weedsportfiredept.

