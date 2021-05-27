Weedsport High School to hold drive-thru Memorial Day event

After a community Memorial Day event couldn't be held in Weedsport last year due to COVID-19, Theresa Leonardi was determined to make sure it wasn't canceled twice in a row.

Since 1990, Weedsport Jr.-Sr. High School's senior government class has been helping veterans with an annual Memorial Day parade. The parade, which invites members of local American Legion posts, is held in the village. Since it didn't happen last year, Leonardi, a longtime teacher at the school, and others came up with a way to honor the fallen this holiday while still following pandemic restrictions.

The result is a drive-thru event Monday, May 31, in the high school's parking lot with displays people will be able to see from their cars. The exhibits will include a recreation of the iconic photo of Marines raising an American flag at Iwo Jima during World War II, a Civil War reenactment and a display of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier that previous students made years ago.

The drive-thru will be open for about an hour, and will be followed by a brief ceremony around a flagpole. Safety is being emphasized for the event, Leonardi said, and COVID-19 guidance will be followed.