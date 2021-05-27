Weedsport High School to hold drive-thru Memorial Day event

After a community Memorial Day event couldn't be held in Weedsport last year due to COVID-19, Theresa Leonardi was determined to make sure it wasn't canceled twice in a row.
Since 1990, Weedsport Jr.-Sr. High School's senior government class has been helping veterans with an annual Memorial Day parade. The parade, which invites members of local American Legion posts, is held in the village. Since it didn't happen last year, Leonardi, a longtime teacher at the school, and others came up with a way to honor the fallen this holiday while still following pandemic restrictions.
The result is a drive-thru event Monday, May 31, in the high school's parking lot with displays people will be able to see from their cars. The exhibits will include a recreation of the iconic photo of Marines raising an American flag at Iwo Jima during World War II, a Civil War reenactment and a display of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier that previous students made years ago.
The drive-thru will be open for about an hour, and will be followed by a brief ceremony around a flagpole. Safety is being emphasized for the event, Leonardi said, and COVID-19 guidance will be followed.
Local American Legions and all Weedsport-area Boy Scouts and Girls Scouts have been invited to the event. The Weedsport Fire Department will also be helping out, and Leonardi anticipates around 100 high school students will get involved in the preparations. Other displays at the event will include a model tank and a model helicopter, also made by previous students at the school.
Leonardi said the purpose of Memorial Day is to "remember all of the men and women who died so that we can live the way we do today," so she feels it is important to make sure that students understand that, and that they're given the opportunity to honor and thank veterans. She said students have invested a lot of time and effort into the event.
"It's tremendously important that we educate our students to understand how we got to this point and why this day is so important," she said. "And there's nothing like seeing the veterans come out to honor the men and women they knew that are lost."
The ceremony will also honor 16 Weedsport Central School District students who were lost in World War I and World War II. Leonardi said families of those who died as a result of their service often get involved.
Weedsport senior Nick Gray, 18, doesn't have any family who serve, but he said he tries to acknowledge veterans whenever he can. He will perform music at the Memorial Day ceremony and will also help with planning.
Gray, who is going into the National Guard and shipping out in July, said he has been playing taps at events honoring veterans and fallen servicemen and women since his freshman year. He was disappointed when the parade was canceled last year, and when members of a local American Legion asked him to perform at a brief ceremony in 2020, he jumped at the chance. He feels strongly about Memorial Day.
"We're honoring those who have served and who have fallen and we're honoring the sacrifice, the efforts, just essentially the unimaginable magnitude of what these men and women who have served have gone through for us," Gray said. "We have a country today because of what they've done yesterday, in years past, since basically the dawn of America. So I think we owe them a debt of gratitude. So you can't really look past Memorial Day."
