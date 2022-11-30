Weedsport students to perform 'Rudolph' musical

More than 40 students from Weedsport Middle School will present the musical "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Jr." this holiday season weekend.

The musical closely resembles the 1964 cartoon, with songs like "Holly Jolly Christmas," "When Santa Claus Gets Your Letter," "We're a Couple of Misfits," the classic title song and more.

Showtimes are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 2 and 3, in the auditorium of Weedsport Jr.-Sr. High School, 2821 E. Brutus St., Weedsport.

The musical will feature Rudolph played by Jayden Monell and Linus Woodhams, Clarice played by Callie Cook, Yukon Cornelius played by Sydney Elliott, Hermey the Elf played by Dominic Hopkins, Santa played by Jayden Hahn, Mrs. Claus played by Natalie Erbeck, the Abominable Snowman played by Eli Yongsma, Donner played by Carter Vallance, Mrs. Donner played by Brielle Sanchez, Fireball played by Evelyn Erbeck, Coach Comet played by Caitlin DeMarco, four featured elves played by Leah Mettler, Kennedy Harmon, Lucy Hopkins and Evalyn Stowell, three featured reindeer played by Lylianah Riddell, Leah Barnhart and Gracelynn Rudick, and a supporting cast of elves, reindeer and misfit toys including Charlie in the Box played by Ty McCarthy, Dolly played by Abriana Guild, Cowboy on the Ostrich played by Railynn Nelson, Spotted Elephant played by Kelsey Peters, Train with Square Wheels played by Elizabeth Bullard, Bird-Fish played by Emma Hopkins, Plane That Can’t Fly played by Toby Kintzele and King Moonracer played by Zechariah Branscum.

“Being in the show is fun, and helps you gain confidence,” Kennedy Harmon said.

Jeremiah Lasher added, “I’ve learned that being in a musical requires a lot of teamwork, and during the whole process of the musical, the cast bonds and creates stronger friendships."

Jayden Monell said of playing Rudolph, “I have learned to work hard and focus, but it is always the best part of my day."

Elementary school music teacher Mary Buchmann is the show's director, choreographer and producer, high school music teacher Rebecca Harrison is the musical director, Bethany Rose is the set director, Laurie Elliott is the costumer and student high school assistants are Alyssia Flynn and David Bracy. Many parents have volunteered to help produce the show as well.

Tickets for the show are $5 and available in the reception area of the elementary and high school buildings during school hours and online at showtix4u.com/event-details/68563.