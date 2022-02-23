Wells College exhibit to feature 18 regional artists

Eighteen regional artists selected by students at Wells College will be featured in "Life as Clouds," a new exhibit opening this week in the college's String Room Gallery.

An opening reception for the exhibit will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, in the gallery, which is located in the Main Building of the college, Main Street, Aurora.

The exhibit features artists Mara Baldwin, Amanda Besl, Mia Brown-Seguin, Erin Connolly, Ash Ferlito, Mia Hause, Julie Harrison, Miranda Javid, Travis Johns, Shayna Kiblin, Lily LaGrange, Cecelia Lu, Kym McDaniel, Grace Sachi Troxell, Dan Torop, Paulina Velázquez Solís, Hannah Washburn and Layla Zubi.

Their work was juried and curated by students in the Professional Practices in Visual Arts course at the college, it said in a news release.

"'Life as Clouds' explores emergent themes among artworks by 18 regionally based artists in celebration of the place we call home: the ancestral lands of the Haudenosaunee, in upstate New York," the college said. "Collectively, these artworks evoke questions about the connection between our human bodies and nature. Through various modalities and media, the artists explore eddies and currents existing in between our creations of self and our conceptions of the world around us."

The exhibit will be on display through Friday, March 11. The gallery is open by appointment only, and wearing a mask on campus is required. Light refreshments will be served at the opening.

For more information, visit wells.edu/string-room-gallery.

