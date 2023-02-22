A Brooklyn artist's examination of the dissonance in family photos will be on display at Wells College beginning Thursday, Feb. 23.

Rowan Renee's "That Day, We Looked Happy" will open with a reception from 4:30 to 6:30 that evening, including an artist talk and walk-through at 5 p.m., at the college's String Room Gallery, 170 Main St., Aurora.

Renee's kiln-formed glass "album pages" in "That Day" were created from photos and documents they inherited from their father after his death in prison, according to a news release from the college. The artist recomposed the images, which span their father's three marriages from the 1940s to the 2000s, to call attention to the dissonance between the nostalgia they depict and the invisible forces of generational trauma.

"By retelling their family history to openly acknowledge family secrets, Renee envisions the artistic process as an important tool for processing complex grief, and forging new pathways to healing," Wells said.

Originally from West Palm Beach, Florida, Renee explores how queer identity is mediated by the law in their work. They collect imagery, text and documents that address "the intergenerational impact of gender-based violence and incarceration," and use analog techniques like darkroom photography and stained glass to "engage their genderqueer body in labor that materially transforms histories of trauma."

"Installed as immersive installations, these artifacts become counter-archives that complicate official narratives of truth and justice," Renee's artist statement said.

"That Day, We Looked Happy" will be on display in the String Room Gallery through March 16. The gallery's hours are 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays and Wednesdays, and 4:30 to 7 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. Admission to the gallery is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit wells.edu/string-room-gallery.