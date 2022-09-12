Wells College to host outdoor performance by Bread & Puppet Theater

An international theater company known for its combination of music, dance and slapstick will visit Wells College in Aurora for a performance on Wednesday, Sept. 14.

The Bread and Puppet Theater will perform from 6 to 7:30 that evening next to the college's boathouse on Cayuga Lake, on Main Street in the village.

Admission is free and open to the public, and both arriving early and bringing blankets for seating is encouraged.

The company will also sell books, posters and more from the Bread and Puppet Press, and serve its custom sourdough rye bread with aioli at the performance.

"Believing that theater is a basic necessity like bread, the company frequently brings its work to the streets for those who may not otherwise go to the theater," Wells said in a news release. "The company’s shows are political and spectacular, with puppets often on stilts, wearing huge masks with expressive faces, singing, dancing and playing music."

Bread and Puppet was founded in 1963 on the Lower East Side of New York City by Peter Schumann, and has been based in Vermont since the early 1970s. The nonprofit company, one of the oldest in the country, has won the Erasmus Prize of Amsterdam, four Obies and several other awards, and regularly tours internationally and across the U.S.

The performance is part of the college's Arts & Lecture Series, in partnership with the sustainability, visual arts and theater programs at Wells.

For more information, visit wells.edu or breadandpuppet.org.