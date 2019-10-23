The students of the Wells College Theatre Department will become middle-schoolers this weekend when the department presents "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee."
The contemporary musical follows six hopeful middle-schoolers as they compete for first prize at their county spelling bee. Both they and the three adults running the event search for identity and purpose, battling insecurity as they climb the ladder to success.
“This is a show that celebrates individuality and uniqueness,” said the show's director and choreographer, Priscilla Hummel, in a news release. “The characters are delightfully endearing, and the story is just as relatable and touching as it is funny. Be prepared for the element of audience participation!”
You have free articles remaining.
The cast includes Julie Bacorn (’21), Mary Kate Barnett (’20), Sarah Durocher (’23), Emmerich Hauf, Luke Lauchle (’20) and Macy Salico (’23) of Wells, along with Seamus Buxton, Joshua Dykes and Paul Morgan of Ithaca College. The production team includes Benjamin Stevens as music director, assistant theater professor Patti Goebel as scenic and lighting designer and technical director, Barbara Murphy as costume designer, Ally Collins ('20) as stage manager, Julia Nash ('23) as assistant stage manager, Em Lukek and Megan Smythe as accompanists, Alanna Reidler ('23) and Kaleigh Smith ('23) as prop masters, Sabrina Burns ('23) as costume assistant and Emma Colton-Heins (’22), Laurel Deacon (’22) and Maeve Wright (’23) as running crew.
Admission to the show is free and open to the public; no reservations are required. The show is two hours, with one 15-minute intermission, and includes some mature content that would make it inappropriate for children younger than 13.
For more information, visit wells.edu.