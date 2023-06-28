AUBURN — Artist Kevin Carr, who grew up in Canandaigua and now lives in Farmington, creates multimedia pieces with a strong focus on textiles and quilting while also pulling from the canon of painting. But it took him a while to get there.

He attended the School of the Art Institute of Chicago for a master’s degree in painting and drawing, seeking an expanded and interdisciplinary focus to painting.

“The first months there, I hated everything I made,” he said. “I ended that semester feeling so defeated.”

Then, Carr realized that he didn’t move to Chicago to create traditional paintings — he came to experiment and play with different materials. The outgrowth of those experiments can be seen in “I Am a Friend of Dorothy,” on display in Schweinfurth Art Center and Cayuga Museum of History & Art through Aug. 20. He is the second artist to be featured this year in both institutions as part of the CNY Emerging Artist Project.

Carr’s foray into fabric began during his undergraduate work at Alfred University in a class on mixed materials.

“Every student was given a 10-by-14-foot piece of muslin to create a work with. I tore it into long strips and dyed it with watered-down house paint,” he said. “Using the strips, I created a woven installation. I even asked for 20 more feet of muslin to make it larger.”

His love for textiles was cemented when he inherited boxes of denim scraps from his grandmother, who moved to a senior living community.

“I made this huge sculpture about the size of a mattress standing on its edge,” he said. “That’s where the quilting started.”

Carr is interested in all aspects of quilting, especially its history. Last summer, Carr visited the International Quilt Museum in Nebraska. Through that visit and subsequent research, he learned that quilting dates back hundreds of years.

“The earliest depiction of a patchwork textile is found in Egyptian hieroglyphics, and the earliest physical quilts that still remain come from the Middle East and northeast India,” he said. “We can even find the pattern called 'the flying geese' by U.S. quilters in central Asian patchworks from hundreds of years ago.”

He traces his interdisciplinary nature and passion for formalism to two queer modernist artists: minimalist painter and sculptor Ellsworth Kelly, and sculptor and installation artist Felix Gonzalez-Torres. Kelly is known for his color field paintings and large, minimal color forms. On the other hand, Gonzalez-Torres used readymade objects like candy, lightbulbs and strings of beads to speak about love and loss.

Carr also explores concepts of queerness in his work.

“‘I Am a Friend of Dorothy’ is my way of claiming space for myself and others,” he said. “The project is meant to be a window into the joy that queer relationships, both romantic and platonic, can create.”

The title references the movie “The Wizard of Oz” and is a phrase that was used covertly to identify LGBTQ people in the 20th century. The use of the phrase has declined in recent decades due in part to LGBTQ acceptance increasing. However, threats remain for the community, Carr added.

“In the current political climate, members of the LGBTQ community are not only fighting for their rights but also the very breath they breathe,” he said. “My show is supposed to give anyone who knows the referenced film a place to connect to the concepts being referenced.”

Carr’s goal in creating this exhibit was to honor the people he loves.

“When I think back to the people that have made the biggest impact on me — besides my family — it is the LGBTQ people, specifically gender non-conforming individuals and queer womxn,” he said. “I hope they feel seen amongst the work.”

The Schweinfurth’s summer 2023 exhibits are sponsored by Osborne Memorial Association, Nelson B. Delevan Foundation and New York State Council on the Arts.

If you go WHAT: CNY Emerging Artist Project: “I Am a Friend of Dorothy” by Kevin Carr WHEN/WHERE: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays through Aug. 20 at the Schweinfurth Art Center, 205 Genesee St., Auburn; and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays at the Cayuga Museum of History & Art, 203 Genesee St., Auburn COST: Admission to the Schweinfurth $10 for the general public and free for Schweinfurth members, participating artists and children younger than 12; admission to the Schweinfurth and the museum $15 INFO: Visit myartcenter.org or cayugamuseum.org, or call (315) 253-1553 or (315) 253-8051

Also happening Also on display at the Schweinfurth through Aug. 20 are “Nancy Crow: Sequences, Riffs, and Drawings” and “The Palace at 3AM” by Gary Sczerbaniewicz. Carr, meanwhile, will teach two workshops Saturday, July 1, at the Schweinfurth. Family Fabric Painting (ages 5 and older) will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and will cost $10. Improvised Scrap Quilting (ages 16 and older) will take place from 1:30 to 5 p.m. and will cost $45. Both workshops will include a tour of the exhibit led by Carr. Space is limited, and signup is available at schweinfurthartcenter.org/i-am-a-friend-of-dorothy. “The workshops are my way of sharing a piece of my art practice with the participants,” Carr said. “They are meant to spark creativity while also giving participants a look into my process.” Then, in August, the Cayuga Museum and Schweinfurth will host "A Night with the Friends of Dorothy" drag show from 5 to 6 p.m. and 7 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19. Celebrating the closure of Carr's exhibit, the event will feature live drag performances in the galleries: six drag numbers and three live-singing numbers in each of the two sets, beginning at the museum and ending at the Schweinfurth. Reservations are available for either set, but attending both will not be permitted. Tickets are $40 and reservations are limited. Reservations are available at myartcenter.org or cayugamuseum.org.