'What America really is': Show in Skaneateles mixes comedy, music and the Black experience

"Singing Notes and Slinging Jokes" is a lot of things. It's comedy. It's music. It's testimony to the Black experience in America.

But the show, which will come to St. James' Episcopal Church in Skaneateles on Sunday, is one thing above all else: It's Kenneth McLaurin and SingTrece. The Ithaca husband and wife combine their many talents and travels in the show, which they've been performing together since 2018. The result makes audiences laugh, maybe cry and definitely think, McLaurin told The Citizen.

A native of North Carolina, McLaurin graduated from an all-Black university in Atlanta and lived for 12 years in Kenya before settling in Ithaca. He shares his "southern-fried outlook on life in upstate New York" with "Singing Notes and Slinging Jokes" audiences between songs by SingTrece. Trained in opera and gospel singing, she has performed at the Vatican twice, McLaurin said.

"She's actually the star," he said with a laugh. "I'm just a guy who's talking in between great music."

The show flows seamlessly from songs to stand-up to storytelling, McLaurin continued. But it's not the same every time he and SingTrece perform it. In sharing their experiences as Black Americans, they may talk about current topics, such as "defunding" the police. America's social structure, which he has a different perspective on after his years in Kenya, is another common topic.

Whatever the contents of "Singing Notes and Slinging Jokes," audiences often greet McLaurin and SingTrece afterward by saying, "I didn't think about it that way before," he said.

"America, as a country and as a melting pot, has a lot of different cultures and diversity in it, and despite all of that, we tend to stay in our own groups, and places we feel comfortable," he said.

"In some ways, that limits our experience of what America really is."

"Singing Notes and Slinging Jokes" is sponsored by the Lakeside Performing Arts Series and the St. James' Episcopal Church Racial Justice & Reconciliation Commission. It's the first event in a year-long series of performances with the theme "Open and Curious: An Invitation to Learn about Racism and Social Justice." McLaurin thinks the audience on Sunday will do just that, and then some.

"More than anything it's a fun, light show about building community and sharing experiences," he said.

If you go WHAT: "Singing Notes and Slinging Jokes" WHEN: 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27 WHERE: St. James' Episcopal Church, 96 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles COST: Suggested donation $10 INFO: Visit stjamesskan.org

