Fairgoers will see more improvements to the fairgrounds when they attend the 2023 New York State Fair.

The projects are part of a nearly $35 million investment announced by Gov. Kathy Hochul last year. The funding was included in the 2022-23 state budget. Sean Hennessey, the state fair's interim director, provided an update on the improvements during an interview with The Citizen.

A streetscape beautification project to spruce up Restaurant Row will be finished before the fair. Restaurant Row features several popular food vendors, such as Basilio's and Bosco's.

A new concession stand has been constructed and will be open for this year's fair. The new facility, which is near The Eatery and Horticulture Building, will house Tully's Good Times, a restaurant chain and longtime fair vendor.

The fair will have a new goat pavilion near the goat barn. The pavilion will serve as a showplace for new goats, Hennessey said.

Other projects won't be completed this year, but should be ready for the 2024 fair. A new year-round greenhouse will be constructed near the Dairy Birthing Center. The greenhouse is currently in the design phase, according to Hennessey.

A new building will house the sheep and wool center. This will replace the existing Future Farmers of America Building. Hennessey told The Citizen that the current structure will be torn down after this year's fair.

New horse barns are also part of the fair's plans. The barns will be located behind the new sheep and wool center and give the fairgrounds additional capacity for horse shows.

Hennessey thanked Hochul and state legislators for allocating funding to support the projects at the fairgrounds.

"A lot of things to present to the public this year and then in the outer years, we have a lot, again, that's going to be coming with improvements on the grounds," he said.