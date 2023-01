Where to find a trivia night in the Cayuga County area

There may be less nightlife happening in January, but several bars and restaurants in the Cayuga County area continue to offer an opportunity to get out with friends in the form of trivia nights.

Several of them are operated by DJ Trivia, in which a live host presents questions on TVs in categories that include movies, history, music, science and more. Local DJ Trivia nights include:

• 7 p.m. Mondays at Tidal Wave Bar at Falcon Lanes, 75 Pulaski St., Auburn

• 7 p.m. Mondays at Finger Lakes on Tap, 35 Fennell St., Skaneateles

• 7 p.m. Wednesdays at Next Chapter Brewpub, Genesee Center, 100 Genesee St., Auburn

• 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Wayside Irish Pub, 101 S. Main St., Elbridge

• 7 p.m. Thursdays at Burly's Firehouse Pub, 2 S. Main St., Jordan

For more information on DJ Trivia, visit djtrivia.com.

Other local trivia nights include:

• 6 p.m. Tuesdays at Aurora Brewing Co., 1897 Route 90, Aurora. Tacos & Trivia night includes tacos available beginning at 4 p.m.

• 7 p.m. Tuesdays at the LakeHouse Pub, 6 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles (Syracuse Trivia Co.: syracusetrivianight.com)

• 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at Prison City Brewing, 251 North St., Auburn (Orange Trivia Co.: orange-trivia.com)