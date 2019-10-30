Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5, and several Cayuga County churches will be serving meals all day:
• An Election Day luncheon will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Jordan, 32 Clinton St., Jordan. The buffet hot turkey sandwich lunch is $7, and takeout is available. For more information, call (315) 689-6510.
• An election night ham dinner will be served from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the Trinity United Church of Christ, 163 Cayuga St., Union Springs. It costs $9 for adults and $6 for children 5 to 10, and is free for children younger than 5. Takeout is available.
• A pork roast dinner will be served at 4:30 p.m. at the United Church of Auburn, 77 Metcalf Drive, Auburn. It costs $10 for adults and $5 for children younger than 12. Takeout is available. For more information, call (315) 252-4397.
• An election night chicken and biscuit dinner will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. at Auburn United Methodist Church, 99 South St., Auburn. It costs $10 for adults and $5 for children younger than 12, and is free for children younger than 5. Takeout is available. For more information, call (315) 253-6295.