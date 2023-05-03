Cinco de Mayo will be celebrated at several locations in Cayuga County this Friday, May 5.

The annual celebration marks the day the Mexican army defeated occupying French forces at the Battle of Puebla in 1862. Contrary to popular belief, it is not Mexico's Independence Day, which is Sept. 16.

In Auburn, Cinco de Mayo parties will start at 4 p.m. that day at A.T. Walley & Co., 119 Genesee St., Auburn. The cocktail bar will have an all-you-can-eat taco bar for $10, a burger and fries special for $6, Don Julio margaritas for $6 and free tastings of Don Julio Blanco, Rosado, Primavera and Reposado tequilas. For more information, visit facebook.com/atwalley.

From 4:30 to 7 p.m., Elks Lodge No. 474, 314 State St., Auburn will serve a Cinco de Mayo special of burrito or taco bowls with a side of chips and salsa for $10. For more information, call (315) 283-5752.

Then, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Prison City Brewing at 251 North St. in Auburn will celebrate Cinco de Mayo with live Latin jazz music by El Rojo Trio. Prison City's food truck will also serve a festive menu of carnitas tequitos with cilantro and lime, Mexican street corn dip with tortilla chips and fresh salsa, and more. For more information, visit facebook.com/prisoncitypub.

Also, Colloca Estate Winery at 14678 W. Bay Road in Sterling will host its own Cinco de Mayo Fiesta from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday. The winery will feature taco flights, burrito bowls, empanadas, tequila sunsets, sangria and more, as well as live music by The Jimi Marley Project at 6 p.m. For more information, visit facebook.com/collocaestate.