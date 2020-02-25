Where to find fish dinners in the Cayuga County area this Lent

With Ash Wednesday this week, fish dinner season begins on Friday. Here are the community groups serving dinners through Lent this year.
(To include a fish dinner in our listings, email citizencalendar@lee.net or mail the information to David Wilcox, The Citizen, 25 Dill St., Auburn NY 13021. All listings are free. For more information, call (315) 282-2245.)
🐟 4:30 to 8 p.m. at Knights of Columbus No. 207, 47 Market St., Auburn. With live entertainment. Menu includes fish fry sandwich and fries, baked fish dinner and salad, macaroni and cheese and salad, and fried shrimp basket and french fries. Also includes dessert of the day. Dinners $11.95.
🐟 4:30 to 7 p.m. at Ancient Order of Hibernians, 79 Van Anden St., Auburn.
🐟 5 to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post No. 1107, 8 Schobey St., Union Springs. Haddock dinners $10; shrimp scampi, fried shrimp and chicken dinners also available. Proceeds support the scholarship program and other youth activity programs in area.
🐟 5 to 7 p.m. at Auburn Elks Lodge No. 474, State and York streets, Auburn. Broiled or fried. Cost $11; takeout available. Adult beverages available for members and guests only. With a queen of hearts drawing at 7 p.m. For more information, call (315) 252-4351.
🐟 5 to 8 p.m. at Auburn Moose Lodge No. 1419, 83 Wall St., Auburn. Takeout available; for members and guests. For more information, or pricing, call (315) 253-2301.
🐟 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Robert J. Hydon American Legion Post No. 239, 3808 Jordan Road, Skaneateles. For eating in or takeout. For more information, or pricing, call (315) 685-7614 or visit skaneatelesamericanlegion.org.