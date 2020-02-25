Where to find fish dinners in the Cayuga County area this Lent

With Ash Wednesday this week, fish dinner season begins on Friday. Here are the community groups serving dinners through Lent this year.

(To include a fish dinner in our listings, email citizencalendar@lee.net or mail the information to David Wilcox, The Citizen, 25 Dill St., Auburn NY 13021. All listings are free. For more information, call (315) 282-2245.)

🐟 4:30 to 8 p.m. at Knights of Columbus No. 207, 47 Market St., Auburn. With live entertainment. Menu includes fish fry sandwich and fries, baked fish dinner and salad, macaroni and cheese and salad, and fried shrimp basket and french fries. Also includes dessert of the day. Dinners $11.95.

🐟 4:30 to 7 p.m. at Ancient Order of Hibernians, 79 Van Anden St., Auburn.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

🐟 5 to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post No. 1107, 8 Schobey St., Union Springs. Haddock dinners $10; shrimp scampi, fried shrimp and chicken dinners also available. Proceeds support the scholarship program and other youth activity programs in area.

+5 Ormie King: Photos from Auburn's legendary Eddie's Fish Fry This Wednesday marks Ash Wednesday, the beginning of Lent, and that means many Auburnians will be eating fish on Fridays. We have so many grea…