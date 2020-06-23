Which of these shows do you want to see next year at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse?

• "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat"

• "The Sound of Music"

• "Little House on the Prairie: The Musical"

• "Kinky Boots"

People can vote for 10 shows, as well as their first, second and third choices.

The winning four or five shows will be announced at "The Rev Concert: A Celebration of Art and Community."

The virtual event, which will also feature behind-the-scenes looks at the company and its Emerson Park playhouse, will take place later this summer.

"This season we have to be creative to make sure that we keep theater a part of your summer," said the company's producing artistic director, Brett Smock, in a video announcement of its 2020 plans. "Now more than ever, we need theater."