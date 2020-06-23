Which of these shows do you want to see next year at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse?

The Rev Theatre Co. is asking its audience to pick which shows are presented on the stage of the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse next season.
Shows can be voted on at therevtheatre.com/season-vote through Tuesday, June 30.
The options are:
• "42nd Street"
• "Footloose: The Musical"
• "Into the Woods"
• "Ragtime: The Musical"
• "Aida"
• "Evita"
• "Almost Heaven: John Denver's America"
• "Lerner & Loewe's Camelot"
• "Rocky: The Musical"
• "Rodgers & Hammerstein's State Fair"
• "Barry Manilow's Copacabana: The Musical"
• "In the Heights"
• "The Scottsboro Boys"
• "Hello, Dolly!"
• "Sister Act"
• "Catch Me If You Can: The Musical"
• "The Spitfire Grill"
• "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat"
• "The Sound of Music"
• "Little House on the Prairie: The Musical"
• "Kinky Boots"
People can vote for 10 shows, as well as their first, second and third choices.
The winning four or five shows will be announced at "The Rev Concert: A Celebration of Art and Community."
The virtual event, which will also feature behind-the-scenes looks at the company and its Emerson Park playhouse, will take place later this summer.
"This season we have to be creative to make sure that we keep theater a part of your summer," said the company's producing artistic director, Brett Smock, in a video announcement of its 2020 plans. "Now more than ever, we need theater."
The concert will be followed by a virtual performance of the final show of The Rev's 2020 season, "Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story." The rest of the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But two of its shows, "Rocky" and "State Fair," are among the options for the 2021 season. Other options were collected from an audience survey last year.
For more information, visit fingerlakesmtf.com.
