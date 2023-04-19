Local music legend Joe Whiting will perform at historic Willard Memorial Chapel in Auburn on Saturday, April 22, honoring a late member of the chapel's board and raising funds for its restoration.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the concert will begin at 7 p.m. at the chapel, 17 Nelson St., Auburn. Tickets are $20.

The concert, the chapel's first of 2023, will honor Nancy Hussey, a former member of the board of the nonprofit Community Preservation Committee that stewards the chapel. Proceeds from ticket sales and donations will be used for the upcoming restoration of the chapel's exterior, and preliminary plans for that work will be unveiled at the concert.

The 1894 chapel, the only one in existence whose interior was completely designed by Louis Comfort Tiffany of Tiffany & Co., is in the midst of restoration of its chandeliers and lighting.

A raffle will also be held to support the exterior restoration, featuring a Tom Hussey original painting, gift baskets and more. Raffle tickets are $5 each, or $20 for five.

For more information, visit willard-chapel.com or call (315) 252-0339.

