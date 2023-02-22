As Ash Wednesday begins the season of Lent, here's where you can find community fish dinners in the Cayuga County area through Easter.

🐟 4:30 to 7 p.m. all Fridays at Elks Lodge No. 474, 314 State St., Auburn. Broiled or fried fish with fries, baked potato, mac and cheese or onion rings. Cost $15; for eating in or takeout. For more information, call (315) 252-4351.

🐟 4:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, and all Fridays except March 17 at the Ancient Order of Hibernians, 79 Van Anden St., Auburn. Meals includes french fries, macaroni salad and ice cream. Cost $16; cash only. Eat in, takeout and drive-thru available. To order by phone, call (315) 252-6459.

🐟 5 p.m. Fridays at S-K American Legion Post No. 1324, 168 State St., Auburn. Fish dinners with mac and cheese, fries and coleslaw $16, fish sandwiches and fries $14, mac and cheese, fries and coleslaw $12, individual sides $3; desserts included. Supports the ladies auxiliary. For more information, call (315) 252-5016.

🐟 5 to 7 p.m. Fridays at American Legion Post No. 1107, 8 Schobey St., Union Springs. Haddock dinners, chicken dinners, fried shrimp and shrimp scampi available. To order, call (315) 889-7389.