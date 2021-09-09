'Why we stay': CNY TomatoFest returning to Auburn with food, music, fun

David Wilcox I edit The Citizen's features section, Lake Life, and weekly entertainment guide, Go. I've also been writing for The Citizen and auburnpub.com since 2006, covering arts and culture, business, food and drink, and more. Follow David Wilcox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

After a year off due to COVID-19, CNY TomatoFest will return to downtown Auburn on Saturday for its 36th year of live music, livelier food and family activities, all to support the area's food pantries.

As the pandemic continues, the festival's board made one major change to this year's edition, member Gilda Brower said. There will be no hands-on activities for children, such as the balloon sculptures, vegetable art and candle dipping of TomatoFests past. Performers like magician Nate the Great and MaxMan Reptile Rescue will return, but they will be outside the entrance to Genesee Center on Exchange Street. The performances will take place inside an enclosed area with socially distanced seating and masks, and seating for parents will be available on the perimeter.

Brower said the decision to remove hands-on activities for children was made earlier this week. During an interview Wednesday with The Citizen, she called it "incredibly sad," but necessary.

"They're all unvaccinated, and we're trying to keep the schools open," she said. "The two most important things right now are food and keeping the schools open."