Wilcox: Cayuga County movie theaters face two futures

If the implications of those moves aren't clear enough, consider another one: "Trolls World Tour." Due to the pandemic, Universal Pictures announced in March that the lucrative sequel would hit VOD on the same day as its theatrical release, April 10. And that move, which the studio allegedly made without consulting theater owners, led AMC Theatres to announce that it would no longer license Universal movies. Regal Cinemas later followed suit, saying the chain would "not be showing movies that fail to respect the (theatrical) windows."

It's hard to fault AMC and Regal for reacting that way. I'd be mad, too, if my entire business model was becoming obsolete before my very eyes.

+2 Cayuga County arts and culture go digital, not dark, during pandemic The concert stages, gallery walls and other spaces where arts and culture happen in Cayuga County are currently closed due to the coronavirus …

Now, there's a lot to love about the theatrical experience. You don't laugh at new comedies in your living room the way you do in an auditorium of a few hundred people laughing just as hard. Jump scares, jaw-dropping stunts, heartwarming embraces — they all carry such grander weight in the theater. And that's to say nothing of the social ritual of popcorn, smirking at previews, and so on.