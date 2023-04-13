Willard Memorial Chapel in Auburn has expanded its tour hours as of April 12.
The 17 Nelson St. chapel is now open for tours from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays. Tours take place on the hour, with the last starting at 3 p.m. No reservations are required.
Finished in 1894, the chapel is the only one in existence whose interior was completely designed by Louis Comfort Tiffany, of Tiffany & Co. in New York City.
The chapel is overseen by the nonprofit Community Preservation Committee, which is in the midst of completing a restoration of its Tiffany chandeliers, lighting, parking lot and grounds funded in part by $267,000 from the city of Auburn's $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant.
Tour admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and students, $5 for veterans and self-guided tours, and free for children 12 and younger.
For more information, email admin@willard-chapel.com or call (315) 252-0339.
