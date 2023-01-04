 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Willard Memorial Chapel reopens for tours

Willard Memorial Chapel 5

Willard Memorial Chapel in Auburn.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

Following an unforeseen delay in its chandelier restoration, Willard Memorial Chapel in Auburn has reopened for tours in January.

The 17 Nelson St. chapel is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays. Tours take place on the hour, with the last starting at 1 p.m. No reservations are required.

Finished in 1894, the chapel is the only one in existence whose interior was completely designed by Louis Comfort Tiffany, of Tiffany & Co. in New York City. Along with the chapel's stained glass, Tiffany's work includes nine leaded glass chandeliers that are being restored. The chapel is overseen by the nonprofit Community Preservation Committee, which plans to complete the restoration this summer.

Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and students, $5 for veterans and free for children 12 and younger.

For more information, or to request a different tour date and time, email admin@willard-chapel.com or call (315) 252-0339.

