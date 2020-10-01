With local show, Auburn painter hopes to raise appreciation for women artists

If you go

WHAT: "Separation of Art With a Capital 'A'"

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 3, through Thursday, Dec. 31; museum open 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays by reservation only

WHERE: 203 Genesee St., Auburn

COST: Admission $7 for nonmembers, $6 for seniors and military, free for students and members

INFO: Visit cayugamuseum.org or call (315) 253-8051