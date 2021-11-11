With Webb concert, Auburn Public Theater slowly returning to normal

When Jimmy Webb takes a seat at his piano on the Main Stage of Auburn Public Theater this Saturday, he'll be the first national act to perform at the downtown venue in about 20 months.

Webb is a "consummate songwriter," said Angela Daddabbo, the theater's artistic director. His resume includes hits like "MacArthur Park," "By the Time I Get to Phoenix" and "Up, Up and Away," as well as three Grammy Awards and induction into more than five music halls of fame. He's also released more than a dozen albums of his own, most recently 2019's "SlipCover."

Still, Auburn Public Theater didn't purposefully book Webb to be its first big name since COVID-19 forced it and other performing arts venues to pause their programming beginning in March 2020. He's one of several artists who were scheduled to perform there before the pandemic, then repeatedly had to postpone as it continued. His Saturday show is just the first that wasn't postponed.

But that doesn't mean it won't be special when he takes the stage, Daddabbo told The Citizen on Wednesday.

"The most special thing to us about this show is just the fact that we can do it," she said.

Webb's concert will be followed by more at the theater in the coming weeks, including a benefit for the Leon Miller family on Nov. 27, the jazz quartet of Auburn magnate Peter "Mack" Maciulewicz on Dec. 3 and a sold-out appearance by the David Bromberg Quintet on Dec. 11. Daddabbo described the theater's schedule as a toe in the water until the second quarter of 2022, when it hopes to return to its pre-pandemic mix of comedy, music and more several times a week. Attendance at this winter's events will help determine whether the theater sticks to that date.

Those events will also require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test within 48 hours, and wearing masks while standing. By Webb's request, his concert will require masks at all times.

"Most artists have very strict guidelines about what has to happen in order for them to perform," Daddabbo said.

The pandemic has been hard on the theater economically, forcing Daddabbo, Executive Director Carey Eidel and Director of Operations Janie MicGlire to take 50% pay cuts as they let go of three full-time employees. They only recently have been able to hire a new one on a part-time basis. But if the pandemic had to happen, its timing worked out strangely well, Daddabbo said. Last summer saw the theater complete and open its adjoining restaurant, Café 108, right when the nonprofit needed the profits from its coffee and sandwich sales the most.

It would also be a headache for the theater to host regular events right now, Daddabbo continued, as construction is underway on the renovation of the theater's basement. Its 13,000 square feet are being turned into an event space that will fit 350 seated or 600 standing, a black box theater, a dozen new bathrooms, a catering kitchen and an Auburn music hall of fame.

The renovation is the second part of a $1.9 million expansion that began with Café 108. Daddabbo said she hopes it'll be finished, and the theater mostly back to normal, by the end of next summer.

"Our gratitude to everyone for sticking with us, and the patrons supporting us through the café," she said. "Every chicken sandwich matters."

Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.

