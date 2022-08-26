Wolfe: CNY TomatoFest announces music lineup, raffle details

CNY TomatoFest 2022 is gearing up for the annual event from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, in downtown Auburn on Genesee Street! We are excited to announce the rundown of our music for the day. The MusicFest is sponsored by a New York State Council on the Arts decentralization grant administered locally by Finger Lakes Community Arts Grants.

On Mainstage West, The Silver Song Birds will playing at 11 a.m., Perform 4 Purpose will be playing at noon, Weekend at Bernie’s will be playing at 1:30 p.m., A Cast of Thousands will be playing at 3 p.m., Jim Arsdale and the Healers will be playing at 4:30 p.m., and Crossroads will be playing at 6 p.m. On the Acoustic Stage, the Kambuyu Marimba Ensemble will be playing at 11 a.m., Sue Alexander and Bob Nodzo will be playing at noon, the Mella-Morphosis will be playing at 1:30 p.m., Joey Dugan will be playing at 3 p.m., and Bob Lyna and Friends will be playing at 4:30 p.m.

At 7 p.m., TomatoFest will lead into a featured concert on the Auburn Public Theater Main Stage, CNY Rising Stars. Sydney Irving and the Mojo, Continuum and Glass Image will be featured. Many of the local bands performing are award-winning! Tickets are being sold for $20 and can be purchased on the TomatoFest website at cnytomatofest.org.

The TomatoFest is excited to be selling raffle tickets throughout the community, with an exciting assortment of winnings possible! The raffle includes a grand prize worth $2,500, an all-expenses-paid trip for two, “Steamboats and Stallions,” from Onondaga Coach to the heart of Kentucky! Second place is a cash prize of $1,500, third place is a cash prize of $1,000, and fourth place is a cash prize of $500! There will also be smaller prizes of gift baskets from local businesses! Please visit our Facebook page for more information.

Raffle tickets are being sold at Onondaga Coach, AmeriCU, Bag O' Nickels, Hairlooms Salon, Dugan's Country Grill, Tinkers Guild, Cayuga National Bank in Union Springs, the NAPA Auto Parts in Moravia, the Little Sodus Inn and the Bayside Grocery in Fair Haven. The volunteers working at the following food pantries are also kindly selling raffle tickets: the Brutus-Sennett Food Pantry in Weedsport, the Moravia Hope Food Pantry, the Calvary Food Pantry and the St. Alphonsus Food Pantry.

Board members from TomatoFest will be selling tickets at the summer market on Genesee and Exchange streets from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, through the Auburn Downtown Business Improvement District. On Sunday, Sept. 4, raffle tickets will be sold at the Whitford's Airport fly-in breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. I will be selling raffle tickets at the Auburn Co-Op Farmers Market on State Street across from Curley’s most Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the Owasco Farmers Market at the Owasco Fire Station from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays.

Raffle winners will be chosen from a box at 6 p.m. at TomatoFest, but you do not have to attend the festival to win. All proceeds from the raffle tickets and the tickets sold for the Saturday night concert will go to local food pantries. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the problems of poverty and hunger have been growing in our community, and we are grateful and honored to do our part to support local organizations feeding the hungry.

There will be live music, delicious food from local food vendors, a wide variety of vendors selling their wares, nonprofits sharing information about their important work serving the community, local artists, and many “family fun” activities throughout the day! To become a vendor, please visit our website and fill out the application and mail it in! We would love to have you there — the more the merrier!

We will have more details at a later date about donating to our annual canned food drive, specific times for other performers and contests for the children, as well as more information about what food vendors, nonprofits and businesses will be participating in the festival as we get closer to the day of the event next month!

Please continue to visit our website and social media for updated information. We hope to see you there to enjoy all the wonderful festivities TomatoFest has to offer!