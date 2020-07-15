Women skydivers to commemorate suffrage in Seneca Falls

Women will skydive for suffrage July 18 in Seneca Falls in recognition of the centennial of women's suffrage in the U.S.
Women from the Highlight Pro Skydiving Team will descend from 5,000 feet in the air with brightly colored smoke, streamers and flags displaying suffrage themes like "Equality Can't Wait" and "Votes for Women" at 11 a.m. that Saturday. The event will be viewable on the team's Facebook page at facebook.com/highlightskydiving, and the broadcast will include commentary and historical footage.
The dive will take place near the National Women's Hall of Fame in Seneca Falls, across the river from the Women's Rights National Historical Park. It commemorates the 19th Amendment giving American women the right to vote, which was passed on June 4 and ratified on Aug. 18, 1920. The dive will also be the first of several throughout the country commemorating the occasion.
“It’s our honor to be soaring through the skies to commemorate the 100th anniversary of women’s voting rights, especially in Seneca Falls, the site of the first women’s rights convention and birthplace of the women’s rights movement,” said Melanie Curtis, professional skydiver and co-founder of the Highlight Pro Skydiving Team, in a news release. “It is so easy to take the rights we have today for granted when we don’t know how bravely these women fought to secure them for us. We must continue to learn from history as we work to change people’s hearts and minds, as we work toward full equality still today.”
For more information, visit highlightskydiving.com.
