Women's park in Seneca Falls unveils digital collection

The Women's Rights National Historical Park in Seneca Falls is making a vast collection of personal and business papers from the 19th century available to the public digitally.

The Hunt family papers include more than 1,100 plans, contracts, essays, store records and correspondence from 1828 to 1856. They were held by the Jane and Richard Hunt family and private owners for more than 140 years. The park has been able to make them available online with support from the Northeast Museum Services Center, the park said in a news release.

"This collection gives us a window into the past,'" said Gene Freese, acting superintendent of the park, in the release. “From details of the architecture in Waterloo, to a glimpse into the family relationships and business dealings of Richard Hunt, this collection is a treasure trove. I invite everyone to dig in and learn more about this prominent New Yorker and the family who helped lay the groundwork for the national suffrage movement."

The collection will be highlighted in a scavenger hunt, "Hunting in the Hunt Papers," beginning Jan. 4 at facebook.com/womensrightsnps.

For more information, visit nps.gov/wori.

