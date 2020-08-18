Women's rights park in Seneca Falls to celebrate Equality Weekend

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Women's Rights National Historical Park in Seneca Falls will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote this weekend.

Equality Weekend will feature a series of online programs exploring the history of the fight for women's suffrage, as well as its complexities and its relationship to issues of civil and political iniquities.

The weekend will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, with a greeting from David Vela, deputy director exercising the authority of director for the National Park Service. That will be followed by the unveiling of the "19th Amendment: Women Vote" stamp by the U.S. Postal Service and a welcome from Acting Superintendent Andrea DeKoter.

“We’re excited to offer diverse programs that explore the history of the 19th Amendment to the United States Constitution, highlighting the victories and also the continued inequalities that existed after its ratification,” DeKoter said in a news release.

Other events will include a panel of artists behind "Votes for Women: The Battle for the 19th Amendment" and a talk by Martha Jones, a Society of Black Alumni presidential professor at Johns Hopkins University and author of "Vanguard: How Black Women Broke Barriers, Won the Vote, and Insisted on Equality for All."