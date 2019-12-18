Three events at Auburn Public Theater this weekend will take on a "wonderful" holiday theme.
First, Haüs of Wonders will present the drag show "A Wonderful Wintertime" at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at the theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn. Hosted by Aziza Bijoü, the show will feature performances by Baby Q, Sylphid, La Dame Nöire and Mz Boux Radley. Tickets are $8.
The theater company behind Dickens Christmas in Skaneateles will come to Auburn Thursday to …
Next, at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, Scarlett Rat Entertainment will return to the downtown Auburn theater for another holiday radio play, this time "It's a Wonderful Life." The theater company, which also presents Dickens Christmas in Skaneateles, presented a radio play of "A Christmas Story" last Christmastime at the theater. Tickets are $10.
Last, at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, the theater will screen the movie version of "It's a Wonderful Life." Admission is free and open to the public.
For more information, visit auburnpublictheater.org or call (315) 253-6669.