From Woodstock to liquor on Lake Ontario, folks in the Cayuga County area have a few opportunities to learn about local history over the next week:
• "Woodstock Revisited" will be presented by Colleen Plimpton, who attended the 1969 music festival in Bethel as a college sophomore, at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at the Skaneateles Library, 49 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles. Plimpton will share stories and those in attendance are invited to share theirs as well. Admission is free and open to the public. For more information, call (315) 685-5135.
• Cayuga Community College history professor John Lamphere will present "Rumrunners, Bootleggers and Speakeasies On Lake Ontario" at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, at the Frontenac Historical Society & Museum, 178 Cayuga St., Union Springs. The talk will focus on Fair Haven, Sterling and Oswego during Prohibition. It is free and open to the public, and the museum's exhibits, including "Cayuga, Gateway to the West," will be open for viewing. For more information, call (315) 889-7778 or email donaruth14@gmail.com.
• Nature Enthusiast Roger Fulton will present "Exploring Nature in the Finger Lakes Region" at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at Seymour Library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn. Fulton, drawing from one of his latest books, will discuss unique places to go and explore, including nature centers, glacial areas, unusual lakes and staghorn coral fossils. Fulton's book will be available to purchase after the presentation. Admission is free and open to the public. For more information, isit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571.