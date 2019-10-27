Seth Rollins dethroning Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam might have seemed like just another one of the promotion's main events.
Histrionic commentary, finisher spam — indeed it did fit that mold. But the way Rollins defeated Lesnar made his victory not just another main event, but the most important WWE match in years.
By not only beating Lesnar, but beating him in clean, decisive fashion after a full-length match, Rollins became the first wrestler in WWE to do so since the former UFC World Heavyweight Champion returned to pro wrestling in 2012. John Cena and Triple H needed weapons. Goldberg and Roman Reigns were flukes. But Rollins weathered the storm and won with nothing but himself.
Though the history Rollins made dates back to Lesnar's return to the company, the more relevant time frame begins with his victory over The Undertaker at WrestleMania XXX. Ending the legend's undefeated streak at WWE's flagship show effectively reset Lesnar. The guy who needed help surviving the 80-pounds-smaller CM Punk at SummerSlam 2013 became the guy who savaged Cena with 16 German suplexes at the same event the next year. Since WrestleMania XXX, Lesnar has been superhumanly unbeatable, able to survive your best shot five times over and still win with one F-5.
So the question that whole time has been: Who would beat the unbeatable? Who would stop the guy who ended the streak? Who would show that today's WWE stars can reach that rarefied air?
We thought it would be Reigns. And if WWE fans didn't voice their objections to him so strongly at WrestleMania 31 it might have, but instead Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to sprint away with the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Three years later, at WrestleMania 34, it again should have been Reigns, but Vince McMahon remained gunshy about coronating the divisive star.
So we got Rollins. At first he rode his fan support to a tainted victory over Lesnar at WrestleMania 35, but after losing the title back to a poetic cash-in by "The Beast," Rollins got the opportunity to win the rubber match at SummerSlam. And when he neutralized Lesnar's Germans at the beginning of the match by landing on his feet not once but twice, it looked like Rollins might do more than that.
Indeed, with his no-questions-asked victory, Rollins brought Lesnar down to earth. The guy who conquered the Undertaker at WrestleMania was beaten by a guy who lost to Dolph Ziggler a year ago.
And it was nice, this new landscape where WWE's best were no longer pitifully outmatched by Lesnar.
The Oct. 4 debut of Smackdown on Fox saw WWE return to the status quo. WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, six months into his historic, sentimental reign, lost his title to a Lesnar F-5 in less than 10 seconds. Even wilder, Rollins found himself inside Hell in a Cell against Bray Wyatt's new Fiend persona, and not even about a dozen curb stomps and weapons shots could put him away.
In the spirit of the recently released (and laughably broken) "WWE 2K20," let's look at this turbulence in terms of superstar ratings.
Before SummerSlam, Lesnar was a perfect 100 and the rest of the roster occupied the traditional 75-95 range. Rollins brought "The Beast" back down to the low 90s. But squashing Kingston returned Lesnar to triple digits. Wyatt's unkillable horror movie villain, meanwhile, almost transcends the rating system altogether. If anything, his rating is a clown face emoji.
That could be corrected at the next event in WWE's ethically bankrupt relationship with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Crown Jewel. In their "No stopping for any reason, not even attempted murder" match, Rollins could beat Wyatt in a way that restores some sanity to the imbalance of power we saw at Hell in a Cell. I'm not as optimistic about Lesnar: Feuding him with UFC rival and pro wrestling rookie Cain Velasquez is not only a snooze, but a nonstarter as it relates to the rest of the WWE roster. They'll be on the outside looking in as the two "legitimate" part-timers bank a few million Thursday.
For a month, though, they at least felt like they were capable of rising to Lesnar's level. And it was all because of Rollins beating him at SummerSlam.