WWE Women's Royal Rumble match, by the numbers: Did Charlotte, Shayna Baszler or Bianca Belair win?

The 2020 installment of the WWE women's Royal Rumble match may have been the best yet.
Charlotte Flair eliminated Shayna Baszler to win the women's Royal Rumble match and earn a title shot at WrestleMania. It's the first women's Royal Rumble win in two tries for Charlotte.
Here is a look at the 2020 WWE women's Royal Rumble match, by the numbers:
17: Charlotte was the 17th entrant in the women's Royal Rumble, making her the winner who lastest the longest in the brief history of the match. The previous winners, Asuka and Becky Lynch, entered at the No. 25 and 28 spots.
8: Bianca Belair and Shayna Baszler each had eight eliminations to set a new record for most eliminations in a single women's Royal Rumble match.
10: Sonya Deville was the No. 10 entrant for the second time in three years. She also entered the 2018 Royal Rumble at the No. 10 spot, according to WWE Stats and Info.
10, part two: According to WWE Stats and Info, 10 women have entered every women's Royal Rumble match: Dana Brooke, Kairi Sane, Liv Morgan, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Naomi, Tamina, Sarah Logan, Carmella and Natalya.
1: After Belair cleared the ring before Charlotte entered, she was the only wrestler remaining in the ring. It was a rare moment in the middle of the Royal Rumble when there was only one competitor in the ring.
9: With four eliminations Sunday night, Charlotte now holds the record for most eliminations in the women's Royal Rumble match. She had five eliminations in the 2019 Royal Rumble.
3: In her second Royal Rumble appearance, Alexa Bliss had three eliminations.
2: Charlotte's win is the second women's Royal Rumble victory for a member of the Raw roster. According to WWE Stats & Info, Asuka won the Royal Rumble in 2018. But she challenged Charlotte, then a member of the Smackdown roster, for the WWE Smackdown Women's Championship at WrestleMania. Charlotte won the match.
7: The number of wrestlers with one elimination or at least a share of an elimination. Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose teamed up to eliminate Mercedes Martinez. Beth Phoenix eliminated Natalya. Liv Morgan and Lana eliminated each other. Chelsea Green eliminated Dakota Kai in her brief time in the ring. Santino Marella appeared as "Santina." He eliminated himself with the Cobra.