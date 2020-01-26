WWE Women's Royal Rumble match, by the numbers: Did Charlotte, Shayna Baszler or Bianca Belair win?

The 2020 installment of the WWE women's Royal Rumble match may have been the best yet.

Charlotte Flair eliminated Shayna Baszler to win the women's Royal Rumble match and earn a title shot at WrestleMania. It's the first women's Royal Rumble win in two tries for Charlotte.

Here is a look at the 2020 WWE women's Royal Rumble match, by the numbers:

17: Charlotte was the 17th entrant in the women's Royal Rumble, making her the winner who lastest the longest in the brief history of the match. The previous winners, Asuka and Becky Lynch, entered at the No. 25 and 28 spots.

8: Bianca Belair and Shayna Baszler each had eight eliminations to set a new record for most eliminations in a single women's Royal Rumble match.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

10: Sonya Deville was the No. 10 entrant for the second time in three years. She also entered the 2018 Royal Rumble at the No. 10 spot, according to WWE Stats and Info.

10, part two: According to WWE Stats and Info, 10 women have entered every women's Royal Rumble match: Dana Brooke, Kairi Sane, Liv Morgan, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Naomi, Tamina, Sarah Logan, Carmella and Natalya.