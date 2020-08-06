YMCA taking Downtown Auburn Mile virtual this year

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Auburn YMCA-WEIU's annual one-mile August run will be virtual this year instead of downtown.
The Virtual Auburn YMCA Mile, sponsored by the YMCA and Active Physical Therapy Solutions, will take place Friday through Sunday, Aug. 21 through 23.
Participants are invited to create their own routes, in the shape of a "Y," and post screenshots of them to the Auburn YMCA-WEIU's Facebook page @auburn.ymca or on Instagram.
All participants will receive a T-shirt, and prizes will be awarded for creativity.
For more information, or to register, call the Auburn YMCA-WEIU at (315) 253-5304 or visit auburnymca.org.
