Yule Rock: Auburn group forms to play Christmas music for good cause

A group of Auburn musicians has come together to spread holiday cheer by playing Christmas music and collecting donations for good causes.

Yule Rock, billing itself as "Auburn's Christmas band," will debut tonight at Moondog's Lounge downtown. The band's only other publicly available show so far will be Wednesday, Dec. 7, at Tinkers Guild.

The band will also play at Prison City Brewing's sold-out 12 Beers of Christmas and Ugly Sweater Party this Friday, as well as a private party later this month, keyboardist Ally Colvin told The Citizen.

An attorney who also plays in local band Saint Bernard, Colvin was inspired to form Yule Rock this fall by a friend at Syracuse University, where she studied music. A band of his in Texas plays one show of Christmas music a year, she said. Hoping to do something similar, and to give back during the season, she began reaching out to her musician friends — and quickly found several who were interested.

Joining Colvin in Yule Rock is singer Michaela Nicpon, guitarist Terry Quill, drummer Ryan O'Hara, bassist Aidan Dougherty and saxophonist Chris Sawyer. The six-piece started rehearsing in October.

"I'm just lucky all my bandmates agreed," Colvin said, referencing the fact they'll be playing for free. "They were as into the idea as I was."

Colvin and Quill drew from the Christmas music catalog to create a set list that the rest of the band members added to. She said the list is "a good mix" of classics and lesser-known songs with fresh arrangements, from "Santa Baby" and "Feliz Navidad" to "Christmas Nights in Blue" and "Father Christmas." Every member of the band was introduced to at least one Christmas song, she said.

Dressed in the spirit of the season, Yule Rock will perform for two causes this year: Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca and the local chapter of children's bed nonprofit Sleep in Heavenly Peace. They will receive all the band's proceeds, Colvin said, with only their sound guy getting paid. Cash donations will also be accepted at the shows, and Venmo information for the causes will be provided.

Colvin said dressing for the holiday season, singing along with the band and otherwise being festive will also be encouraged.

"We just want to get people into the holiday spirit," she said. "We're trying to raise everyone's spirits."

If you go WHAT: Yule Rock WHEN/WHERE: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn; and 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, at Tinkers Guild, 78 Franklin St., Auburn COST: No cover