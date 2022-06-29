Zerbini Family Circus returning to Auburn area

The Zerbini Family Circus will return to Fingerlakes Mall for three days of acrobatics, dog tricks and more this holiday weekend.

Performances will take place at 4 and 6 p.m. Saturday, July 2; 3 p.m. Sunday, July 3; and 6 p.m. Monday, July 4, in the rear parking lot of the mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius.

Tickets are available in advance or at the entrance to the event, which the circus touted as an "incredible new performance" in a news release. Advance tickets are $12 for adults and $5 for children. One free children's ticket is available with purchase of an adult ticket using the coupon code "FREECHILD." Tickets at the entrance are $15 for adults and $5 for children.

The Zerbini circus has been family-owned and operated for more than 250 years, according to its Facebook page. It has repeatedly been cited for neglect and unsafe treatment of its animals.

For more information, visit zerbinifamilycircus.com or contact the mall at (315) 255-1188 or fingerlakesmall.com.

