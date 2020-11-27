Zuzu by Zoom: Seneca Falls taking 'Wonderful Life' festival virtual

This year, the annual "It's a Wonderful Life" Festival in Seneca Falls has not one, but two villains whose machinations will bring the community together even more in the end.
Joining Mr. Potter in 2020 is the COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced organizers of the holiday festival to take it virtual. But just like the devious banker of the classic 1946 film, the pandemic is inadvertently showing people how important it is to connect with each other, said Anwei Law of the "It's a Wonderful Life" Museum in the village.
And she and her fellow organizers plan to offer plenty of opportunities for people to do that when the festival takes place online Dec. 11-13.
"Even when we can't do things as we expect to do them," she told The Citizen during a phone interview Tuesday, "we can still do them in a way that touches people's hearts."
Since the mid-1990s, the "It's a Wonderful Life" Festival has brought visitors from all over the country to Seneca Falls the second weekend in December to celebrate the village being the rumored inspiration for Bedford Falls, the similarly quaint setting of the Frank Capra film. Last year, about 15,000 people attended events over the festival's three days, Law said.
Many of those people are repeat visitors. Likewise, they come to see frequent guests of the festival, such as actors Karolyn Grimes, Carol Coombs and Jimmy Hawkins, who portrayed Zuzu, Janie and Tommy Bailey, three of the children of Jimmy Stewart and Donna Reed's George and Mary Bailey. All those friendly faces being unable to see each other in person this year is "a little sad," Law said.
That's why the museum, along with the festival's committee and organizers of the It's a Wonderful Run 5K, resolved to make this year's event feel as close to the real thing as possible.
"It's three full days of activities. It's almost like a real festival, but it's virtual," Law said. "When you have to do something virtually, you have to dig deep and be very creative."
Though organizers are still finalizing the schedule, this year's "It's a Wonderful Life" Festival will feature video presentations from Grimes, Coombs and Hawkins, as well as Donald and Ronald Collins, the twins who portrayed the eldest Bailey child, Pete, as a baby. There will also be videos about the museum's upcoming expansion, the history of Seneca Falls and the film, and a little-known link between the village and the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Another will share the story of Antonio Varacalli, who sacrificed himself by diving into the Cayuga and Seneca Barge Canal to save a woman from drowning there in April 1917. It's believed Capra based George Bailey's watery rescue by his guardian angel on Varacalli's story after hearing it while traveling through the village in 1945.
The online format will also let festival organizers do things they couldn't in person, Law said. While the weekend usually includes one house warming with Seneca County Habitat for Humanity — with the same ceremonial gifts of bread, salt and wine as the film — this year there will be a video of four house warmings, some far outside the village. Filming locations in California will also be featured, as will Zoom plays from the community. And neighbors the National Women's Hall of Fame and the National Park Service, of the Women's Rights National Historical Park, will provide short presentations.
Not every part of this year's festival will be presented on video, though. The village will still hold its sixth annual It's a Wonderful Holiday Lights Contest, and the It's a Wonderful Run 5K will still take place Dec. 5-12, albeit remotely. The sight of thousands of runners dressed in all manner of holiday and film costumes is one of the things Law will miss this year, she said.
The festival will conclude with an international "It's a Wonderful Life" watch party on Sunday. Law expects that part of the event, perhaps more than any other, will show how far the film reaches outside Seneca Falls. It will unite people from around the world, many isolated by the pandemic, in appreciation of a holiday classic with a universal message of hope and compassion.
Because of that reach, being virtual may also prove to the festival's benefit, Lee said. Those from afar who participate for the first time this year may decide to come to the village next year and, just as importantly, support the businesses that are going without the tourism. Organizers are already planning a welcome mat in the form of a five-day 2021 festival commemorating the film's 75th anniversary.
Even if that doesn't happen, though, this year's festival and watch party will at least prove, once again, something Grimes has told Law about the classic film: "It brings people together."
Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.
