Candidate name: Eric Ridley
Municipality: Throop
Office sought: Town Supervisor
Political party (or parties): Democrat
Age: 36
Family information: Wife, Jennifer - Auburn elementary teacher, Vice President of Port Byron PTA. 9 year old daughter, 7 year old son
Professional and previous political experience: Director of Hospitality Management - Pioneer Companies
Vice Chairman - NYS Hospitality and Tourism Association
Chairman - Fred & Gertrude England
Hospitality Education Foundation
Board Member - Cayuga County Development Corporation
Education: B.A. University of Connecticut - Political Science
Certificate - Global Business Leadership - University of Connecticut School of Business
Message to voters: Over the past several years, the current Throop Town Supervisor has displayed divisive and adversarial behavior toward Town residents. This culture at town hall has dissuaded residents from taking part in Town meetings, and the political process in general. Instead of cooperating with residents, businesses, or even the Fire Department, the Town Supervisor has chosen to take a "hard line" against them. The Town has been party to lawsuits versus a Town resident and appealed it all the way to the State Supreme Court even though a local law was clearly preempted by State law. The current Town Supervisor blatantly ignored and then attempted to stonewall the Civil Service Commission for payroll records of Town employees, and meeting minutes are months late in being posted to the county records web-page.
The time for this type of behavior is over. Throop needs an inclusive and transparent Supervisor to carry out the business of the Town. With over a decade of executive-level experience, managing the budgets of over $250 million in assets, I believe I am the right person for the job. I am transparent, cooperative, and knowledgeable. I am willing to work through issues with residents in a fair and equitable way. I will work with the County and other local municipalities to utilize the Shared Services Plan, which will lower costs and bring revenue to the town via matching state funds that equal net savings. I will work with the Town Board to increase the quality of life for our kids by bringing Little League back to the Throop Sports Complex. Because of my vast experience in business financial matters, I will be able to identify ways for the town to become more efficient and productive. Lastly, I will propose term limits for both Town Supervisor and Town Board seats with the goal of inspiring the next generation of local leaders. Our message has earned broad support amongst both Democrats and Republicans, and people are ready to let go of the "my way or the highway" culture that has existed for more than a decade.
For those who have pledged their support already, I thank you. For those who have not, I will work tirelessly to earn your vote. I will answer the tough questions, I will spread our message with integrity, and I will be a Town Supervisor that will advocate for residents instead of leave them disappointed. This will be a tough race and in order to make this positive change we will need every single vote we can get. Please vote Eric Ridley for Town Supervisor on November 5th!
For more information please visit www.facebook.com/ridleyforsuper