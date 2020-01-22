Erosion, floods make some final resting places not so final

On an island off New York City, authorities in 2018 found 174 bones unearthed on a site that holds the remains of more than 1 million people. The culprit was shoreline erosion.

Hart Island has served as a potter's field for New York City for nearly 150 years. People who couldn't afford a funeral or whose bodies were not claimed when they died are buried in mass graves there. But part of the graveyard on a shoreline is gradually washing away.

"It's sad enough to know that a million people are buried there," said Carol DiMedio, of West Chester, Pennsylvania, who discovered in 2017 that her grandfather was buried on Hart Island in the 1930s. "It's sad enough to know that a lot of loved ones have no idea where the person is buried. And then the indignity of that, of bones washing away."

Every time there's a storm, she worries about Hart Island, she said.

Preliminary work has started to stabilize and reinforce the seawall that protects the island in various spots, particularly the north shore, which has seen the most erosion and was further damaged by Superstorm Sandy and subsequent storms, said Jason Kersten, a spokesman for the New York City Correction Department, which operates Hart Island.

