49ers, Chiefs go through final full practices with no issues

DAVIE, Fla. — There was no significant news out of the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs as they held spirited practices under sunny skies Thursday in one of their final workouts before squaring off in the Super Bowl.

This week more than any other, no news is good news.

The 49ers went through a nearly two-hour workout at the University of Miami's practice facility, where linebacker Kwon Alexander, running back Tevin Coleman and safety Jaquiski Tartt were the only limited players. Alexander has been dealing with a pectoral injury, while Coleman is returning from a shoulder injury and Tartt is dealing with sore ribs.

"No change," 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. "They're going to be good to go."

With hip-hop and rap music blaring from sideline speakers — the perfect soundtrack to a practice in Miami — the Niners wore helmets and shells as they focused on nickel installations while reviewing first- and second-down plays. San Francisco often practices in pads on Thursdays of game week, but Shanahan decided against it after a padded practice at home last week.

"I don't think they need the pads," Shanahan said. "I'm trying to make sure we get into the game healthy."

