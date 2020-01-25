49ers see similarities with first Super Bowl team

That's the kind of impact Bosa made on this year's version as the No. 2 overall pick, recording nine sacks and turning the unit into a fearsome one.

Then the victories started mounting. The 1981 team won seven in a row following a 1-2 start and this year's version started the season 8-0.

"When you beat certain teams you feel pretty good about yourself," Lott said. "We beat the Steelers early in the year and we felt pretty good about ourselves. We beat the Cowboys and we felt pretty good about ourselves. You only measure when you have a chance to beat certain teams. This year, for this team, I think early on they beat certain teams and they got really confident and the defense continued to grow. They kept getting better and playing faster. They're probably the toughest defense in the league right now."

Shanahan has likened a win in October at the defending NFC champion Los Angeles Rams as having the same kind of impact that the victories over Dallas and Pittsburgh had 38 years ago.

For Policy and then-owner Eddie DeBartolo, who grew up in Youngstown, Ohio, it was winning 17-14 against the Steelers, who had won four of the previous seven Super Bowls that really signaled the Niners had arrived.