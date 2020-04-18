ESPN, NFL Network ready to take on challenge of virtual draft

Quenzel said the league has set up three call centers to handle the various feeds: one for the prospects, one for coaches and team executives, and another for fans. The league has also reached out to various wireless providers to make sure there is extra bandwidth over the three days so that the grid isn’t overloaded.

Peter O’Reilly, the NFL’s executive vice president for league events, said the league has been in constant contact with ESPN and NFL Network about the draft’s logistics.

Because fans are a unique part of the draft experience, ESPN has reached out via social media to get fan videos previewing the draft. There’s no word yet whether fans booing commissioner Roger Goodell before each pick will be piped in to make it feel like an authentic draft.

Goodell will introduce first-round picks from his home in Bronxville, New York. O’Reilly said the league policy about networks not being able to tip picks remains in effect this year.

“We’re trying to streamline the feeds along with having as many backups as we can,” Quenzel said. “The execution of the draft, as far as what we can show with the teams, will be the same. Everyone has the same technology and availability.”