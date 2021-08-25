ESPN taking Rachel Nichols off its NBA programming

LOS ANGELES — ESPN is cancelling Rachel Nichols' show, "The Jump," and pulling her off NBA programming.

David Roberts, who was named last week to oversee the network's NBA coverage, said in a statement that "we mutually agreed that this approach regarding our NBA coverage was best for all concerned."

"Rachel is an excellent reporter, host and journalist, and we thank her for her many contributions to our NBA content," Roberts said.

Nichols also confirmed the move on her Instagram page. Sports Business Journal was the first to report it.

Nichols posted: "Got to create a whole show and spend five years hanging out with some of my favorite people talking about one my favorite things. An eternal thank you to our amazing producers & crew – "The Jump" was never built to last forever but it sure was fun. More to come …"

ESPN will have a new daily NBA show that will premiere sometime before the regular season begins in October. Roberts also will be responsible for revamping and finding a host for the "NBA Countdown" show with Maria Taylor's departure to NBC.