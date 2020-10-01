Esports keeps growing at SUNYs

But Bill Harcleroad, the director of campus activities and leadership at SUCO, said what he remembered most about the competition was watching the team’s Fortnite competitors on a Twitch web stream.

“People participate and watching it on Twitch and other ways when it was running, I enjoyed watching, too,” Harcleroad said. “They were so funny to listen to, like they were putting on a show while playing.”

The sentiment follows the SUNY messaging that esports, particularly during the pandemic, offer students a way to safely interact and compete. While some fans of traditional fall competitions will likely look down on the increased attention, institutional support for esports appears, not surprisingly, to be a driver in adding to its value as an extracurricular activity.

SUNY Cobleskill announced it was making esports a varsity program in May, and is expected to have the most robust representation among area schools in the upcoming season. Mark Crosby, who was announced as the Cobleskill coach in July, said he had five students on campus that were involved in the program and another 10-15 participating from off campus.