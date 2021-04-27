Essential Quality is 2-1 favorite for the Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With the rail still open and Kentucky Derby post positions dwindling, Brad Cox grew anxious about the most notable of his two horses drawing the least desired spot.

The home-grown trainer soon breathed easier. Essential Quality got something more palatable, though the hardest part awaits with the target firmly on his back.

Essential Quality is the 2-1 morning line favorite and will start from the No. 14 post for Saturday's 147th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs.

"It got a little nerve-wracking with both horses still to go and the rail still being out there," Cox said Tuesday. "I think it'll be a good spot. He's got good tactical speed that he'll be able to get into a good position from there."

The $3 million, 1 1/4-mile marquee race for 3-year-old colts is back on the first Saturday of May after being delayed to Labor Day weekend last fall because of the pandemic. About 45,000 spectators are expected at the track.

Rock Your World is the 5-1 second choice from the No. 15 slot with Known Agenda the 6-1 third choice despite drawing the rail in the 20-horse field. Hot Rod Charlie drew 8-1 odds as the fourth choice from the No. 9 slot.