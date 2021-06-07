Essential Quality probably tops in Triple Crown gray area

He probably does. Even if the drug Medina Spirit tested positive for didn't enhance his performance — it's a therapeutic medication — the other 18 horses came back clean and there will forever be questions about how that race would've been run without that variable.

Essential Quality finished fourth in the Derby but mostly because of ground loss, and even rival trainers said last week that the gray colt's performance was probably the best they'd seen of anyone in that race. Winning the Belmont only strengthened the argument that Essential Quality is living up to the hype.

"In all fairness, he probably ran as good a race as he has run (in the Derby)," said Jimmy Bell, president of Godolphin USA, which owns Essential Quality. "We all sometimes wish to work out a better trip, but it wasn't meant to be and that's horse racing. We were just looking for an opportunity to showcase his talent and his versatility, and I am very happy he got the job done for us."

When Essential Quality didn't run in the Preakness, Rombauer blew past Medina Spirit and Midnight Bourbon down the stretch to pull off an upset and make the case for being one of the best 3-year-olds around.