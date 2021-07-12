Euro 2020 created strong reputation despite many challenges

GENEVA — Delayed one year by the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 European Championship is in the history and financial books after being among the most difficult soccer tournaments ever organized.

An event planned within strict health rules, that survived a near-tragedy involving a hugely popular player, Denmark's Christian Eriksen, on just the second day, and ended with fan violence at the final, has been hailed a success.

The quality of play and emotional power of soccer to create shared experiences between fans and nations should ensure Euro 2020 is an enduring positive memory.

The vision sold by UEFA leaders in 2012 was a celebration of European soccer with fans criss-crossing 13 host countries on low-cost flights to watch games in packed stadiums.

The reality was 24 national teams emerging from their (mostly) biosecure bubbles to play in 11 cities for routinely fewer than 12,000 fans, and few if any of those able to travel internationally.

Yet, this was a victory in a pandemic that trashed the plans of sports organizers worldwide.

"I will remember it as the beginning of normality and the return of fans," UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin told British broadcaster BBC last week.