Every delivers again at Bay Hill

ORLANDO, Fla. — The leading two players at Bay Hill are no surprise, even if they have next to nothing in common.

Rory McIlroy, the No. 1 player in the world who hasn't finished out of the top 10 in any tournament since September, shot a 6-under 66 on Thursday morning in the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Matt Every, the No. 309 player in the world whose only two PGA Tour victories in 237 starts were back-to-back at Bay Hill, played in the tough afternoon wind and was one shot better with a 65.

Not only was it Every's lowest round at Bay Hill, it was 20 shots better than his last round six days ago in the Honda Classic, when he shot 85.

What a game.

Every, who served a three-month suspension at the end of last year for using cannabis that he said was prescribed legally for mental health treatment, played bogey-free and put on a clinic with his irons, the strength of his game. He poured it on his back nine with birdie putts of 35, 45 and 30 feet.

"I just didn't want to shoot myself out of the tournament with the way the weather was," Every said. "The putter was a little shaky. It's always a little shaky. It was a good day for me."

It wasn't bad for McIlroy.