Ex-cop charged with making false 911 call about Black youths

ALBANY — A white former police officer has been charged with falsely reporting a gunfight with a group of Black youths at his lakeside camp in the Adirondacks while he was off duty last summer, the Essex County District Attorney's Office said Thursday.

Sean McKown was arraigned last week on four misdemeanor charges, including falsely reporting an incident and illegally discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, District Attorney Kristy Sprague said in a news release.

"The charges filed stem from allegedly false reports of an incident (which did not occur) that were allegedly made to 911 by Sean McKown," Sprague said in a statement. "The discharging of the firearm charge was also allegedly shots fired within 500 feet of a dwelling by Sean McKown, with no specific dwelling or victim named."

McKown pleaded not guilty and was released without bail to await a court date in February, his lawyer George LaMarche said. He said he was awaiting further details from the prosecutor's office and declined to comment further.